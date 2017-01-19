Jan 19 Zuari Global Ltd

* Zuari Global says India's Adventz Group and Poland's Forte join forces in a furniture venture for the Indian market

* Says will start operations on April 1, 2017

* Says joint venture company will be named Forte Furniture Products India Pvt. Ltd.

* Says JV's seat will be in Chennai

* Says agreement is for the manufacturing and distribution of furniture for the Indian market