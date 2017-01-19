BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Zuari Global Ltd
* Zuari Global says India's Adventz Group and Poland's Forte join forces in a furniture venture for the Indian market
* Says will start operations on April 1, 2017
* Says joint venture company will be named Forte Furniture Products India Pvt. Ltd.
* Says JV's seat will be in Chennai
* Says agreement is for the manufacturing and distribution of furniture for the Indian market Source text: (bit.ly/2jrbX10) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------