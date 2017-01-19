UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Jan 19 Heijmans Nv :
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
* Contract includes widening and partial tunneling of A10 Zuid motorway and expansion of Amsterdam Zuid station
* Design and construct contract is valued at approximately 990 million euros ($1.05 billion) (including tunnel maintenance for 7 years), of which 15 per cent for Heijmans and 42,5 per cent for both Fluor and Hochtief
* The contract is expected to be definitely awarded mid-february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high