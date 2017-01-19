BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Emerson Electric Co :
* Emerson Electric - trailing three-month orders decreased 4 percent as monthly orders continue to reflect "improving conditions in energy related markets"
* Underlying orders were flat, excluding unfavorable currency translation, for trailing three-month period - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2iVUHCi Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.