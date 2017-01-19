BRIEF-Nvest Financial posts FY HEPS 18.45 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share
Jan 19 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd :
* Company's application for public issuance of A share convertible corporate bonds was approved
* Issuance review committee of china securities regulatory commission reviewed application for the issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago