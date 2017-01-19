BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Orient Green Power Company Ltd
* Says approved entering exclusive discusions with IL&FS Wind Energy
* Says both cos entered exclusivity period of 90 days
* Discussions related to merger of wind energy business of both cos Source text: (bit.ly/2iN1dIt) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago