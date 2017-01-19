BRIEF-3TL Technologies says Q1 revenue increased by 36 pct to $202,737
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 West International AB (publ) :
* New strategic business partnership with clearon
* Parties have signed a 4-year cooperation agreement
* Value of deal during the first year will not fall below 5 million Swedish crowns ($560,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9491 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees