BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 19 Loblaw Companies Ltd
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Says Galen G. Weston has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of George Weston Limited
* Says Weston will continue in his role as chairman and CEO of Loblaw
* Says Sarah Davis will assume responsibility for day-to-day operation of Loblaw's business and execution of its strategy
* Says Weston succeeds Pavi Binning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.