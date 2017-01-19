BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
Jan 19 Abeona Therapeutics Inc :
* Abeona Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation in the european union for abo-101 gene therapy in sanfilippo syndrome type B
* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - clinical trials anticipated to begin enrolling in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.