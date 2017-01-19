Jan 19 ITUS Corp :

* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing

* ITUS - rights offering to include non-transferable right to purchase one share of ITUS common stock, at a discount, for each share of ITUS stock owned

* ITUS - subscription period will begin on February 17, 2017, and is scheduled to end on march 10, 2017