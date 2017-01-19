GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 ITUS Corp :
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
* ITUS - rights offering to include non-transferable right to purchase one share of ITUS common stock, at a discount, for each share of ITUS stock owned
* ITUS - subscription period will begin on February 17, 2017, and is scheduled to end on march 10, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2k4gp4U) Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine