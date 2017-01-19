BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd :
* Has noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company
* Gdh Limited, controlling shareholder of company, and GDI have entered into an agreement
* Under agreement GDI will acquire GDH's entire holding of shares of company
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company on stock exchange with effect on 20 jan 2017
* Save as disclosed, company is not aware of any reason for price and trading volume increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.