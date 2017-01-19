Jan 19 National Payments Corp of India:

* NPCI's statement pertaining to ICICI Bank blocking PhonePe's UPI transactions

* National Payments Corp of India - ICICI Bank has been advised to open UPI transactions immediately.

* NPCI - advised banks to adhere to merchant on-boarding guidelines meticulously from angle of interoperability of merchant app so that disputes are avoided. Source text - (Based on a review by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on ICICI Banks's action to block Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions made through PhonePe App, we would like to state that ICICI Bank has been advised to open UPI transactions immediately. We had a discussion with ICICI Bank and YES Bank - the banker to PhonePe to review the matter and arrived at this. We have also advised banks to adhere to the merchant on-boarding guidelines meticulously from the angle of interoperability of merchant App so that such disputes are avoided. )