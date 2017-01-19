BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Axis Bank Ltd :
* Axis Bank exec says FY17 will be peak of credit costs and slippages
* Axis Bank Ltd exec says co sees FY17 credit growth to be lower than high teens expected previously
* Axis bank exec says maintains full-year credit cost guidance of 305 basis points Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago