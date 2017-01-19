Jan 19 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

* Refers to subscription agreement where China Huarong International provided a loan facility of US$1 billion to co

* Agreed to lower interest rate of loan facility from 5.761% per annum to 4.03% per annum with respect to first loan

* CHIH and company agreed to lower interest rate to 4.94% per annum with respect to second loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: