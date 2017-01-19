MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
Jan 19 Castellum AB :
* 2016 rental income 4.53 billion Swedish crowns ($506.5 million) versus 3.30 billion crowns previous year
* Q4 rental income 1.37 billion crowns versus 850 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 573 million crowns versus 381 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 5.00 crowns (4.25 crowns) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9440 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Saudi real estate investment trusts surge after oversubscription
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share