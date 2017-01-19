BRIEF-Nvest Financial posts FY HEPS 18.45 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share
Jan 19 Main Street Capital Corp :
* Main Street Capital Corp - main street's preliminary estimate of net investment income is $0.56 to $0.57 per share for Q4
* Main Street Capital Corp - preliminary estimate of net asset value per share as of Dec. 31, 2016 is $22.05 to $22.15 Source text: (bit.ly/2jP8E3I) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago