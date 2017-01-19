Jan 19 Main Street Capital Corp :

* Main Street Capital Corp - main street's preliminary estimate of net investment income is $0.56 to $0.57 per share for Q4

* Main Street Capital Corp - preliminary estimate of net asset value per share as of Dec. 31, 2016 is $22.05 to $22.15