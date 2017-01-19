Jan 19 Mep Infrastructure Development Ltd

* MEP Sanjose Arawali Kante Road Private achieved the financial closure as per concession agreement executed with india's road ministry Source text: (MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited has informed the Exchange ''We wish to inform you that MEP SANJOSE Arawali Kante Road Private Limited Subsidiary Company of the Company, has achieved the financial closure as per the Concession Agreement executed with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ( MORTH ) dated June 28, 2016 for the Rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-66 (Erstwhile NH-17) from km.241/300 to km 281/300 [Arawali Kante section] to Four Lane with paved shoulder in the State of Maharashtra under NHDP IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) by tying up of Project finance of Rs.266.84 Crores.The Bid project cost is Rs.592.98 Crores out of which Project finance will contribute Rs.266.84 Crores and remaining will be funded by grant from MORTH and equity contribution by the Subsidiary Company.The Company has now achieved financial closure of 4 (Four) of its HAM Projects which were awarded by the Authority) Further company coverage: