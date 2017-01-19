BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Icahn Enterprises LP :
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces results of federal-mogul tender offer
* Says as of expiration of offer, a total of 17,615,621 shares were tendered and not properly withdrawn in offer
* Icahn enterprises says the 17.6 million shares represent about 58.0% of federal-mogul's currently outstanding shares not already owned by Icahn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.