Jan 19 Icahn Enterprises LP :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces results of federal-mogul tender offer

* Says as of expiration of offer, a total of 17,615,621 shares were tendered and not properly withdrawn in offer

* Icahn enterprises says the 17.6 million shares represent about 58.0% of federal-mogul's currently outstanding shares not already owned by Icahn