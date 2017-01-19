BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Federal home loan mortgage-expects to guarantee about $198.5 million in multifamily SB certificates , which are anticipated to settle on or about Jan 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.