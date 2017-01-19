GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 Epizyme Inc :
* Epizyme Inc - received a positive written response from FDA allowing enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma in U.S.
* Epizyme- Response allowing enrollment as part of global phase 2 study of tazemetostat as treatment for relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iWkGtp) Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine