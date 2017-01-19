Jan 19 Epizyme Inc :

* Epizyme Inc - received a positive written response from FDA allowing enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma in U.S.

* Epizyme- Response allowing enrollment as part of global phase 2 study of tazemetostat as treatment for relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iWkGtp) Further company coverage: