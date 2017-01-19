GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 Total System Services Inc :
* TSYS signs long-term payments services agreement with BBVA Compass
* Total system -renewal of its payments services agreement with bbva compass to continue processing bank's consumer, commercial and small business credit card portfolios
* Total System Services Inc says financial terms of long-term agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine