BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Sabvest Ltd :
* Changes To The Composition Of The Board And Committees
* Philip Coutts-Trotter has advised board that he will retire as non-executive chairman at AGM on May 15 2017
* Philip is also executive chairman of Sabvest's largest investee company, S A Bias Industries (PTY) Limited
* Philip will be relinquishing his executive responsibilities at s a bias but will continue as its non-executive chairman
* Says Dawn Mokhobo, currently deputy chairman of Sabvest, will be appointed as independent non-executive chairman
* Bheki Shongwe, currently a non-executive director of Sabvest, will be appointed independent non-executive deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.