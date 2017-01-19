GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
Jan 19 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP :
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP says to issue $200 million of preferred units
* Brookfield infrastructure -to issue 8 million cumulative class a preferred limited partnership units, series 7 to a syndicate of underwriters for $25/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine