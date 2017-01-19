Jan 19 Lauritz.com Group A/S :

* Ebitda for period Jan 1 - Dec 31 is expected to amount to 46 million Danish crowns ($6.5 million), which is 4 million crowns higher than in 2015

* According to previous guidance, EBITDA for 2016 was expected to be in range of 50 million-59 million crowns

* Lower EBITDA growth for 2016 is mainly explained by lower than expected commission levels in Q4 Source text for Eikon:

