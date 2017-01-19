BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Tatfondbank :
* Says DSK acquires 8.735 percent stake in company
* Says UK Regionfinansresurs Trust Management of ZPIF of long-term direct investments "Vektor Razvitiya" divests 8.735 percent stake in company Source text - bit.ly/2k4iDBs
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.