* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Chipotle names new agency partners for advertising, media services
* Announced that it has selected two new agency partners
* Decision comes at end of four-month agency review that included consideration of nearly 20 potential agency partners.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Venables Bell & Partners will take on advertising duties, and Mullenlowe Mediahub was selected for media planning and buying
* Says will continue its work with GSD&M through duration of its "ingredients reign" campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: