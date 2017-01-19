BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees
Jan 19 GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd :
* GNE Group entered into Ruzhou finance lease agreements
* Cinda Financial Leasing shall purchase from Nanjing GCL New Energy Ruzhou leased assets
* Deal for RMB504.5 million
* Cinda Financial Leasing as lessor shall lease Ruzhou leased assets to Ruzhou GCL at an aggregate estimated rent of RMB538 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$62 million versus loss of HK$15.6 million