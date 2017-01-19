BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 HKScan Oyj :
* Strengthens its foothold on the Finnish beef market by acquiring full ownership of Paimio Slaughterhouse
* HKScan Finland Oy has signed an agreement on acquiring the remaining 50% of Paimion Teurastamo (Paimio Slaughterhouse) from Turku-based Wellcapita Oy
* Says deal will have no impact on personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago