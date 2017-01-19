BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Europlan :
* Says board of directors will propose to the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to spin off Leasing Company Europlan
* The board meeting will be held on Jan. 20 Source text - bit.ly/2jsjv3P
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.