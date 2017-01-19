BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 19 Avaya Holdings Corp :
* Total revenue for Q4 was $958 million, up $76 million compared to prior quarter
* Qtrly non-GAAP operating income was $229 million versus $202 million for Q4 of fiscal 2015
* Sees preliminary revenue for Q1 2017 in range of $870 million to $875 million dollars
* Sees preliminary revenue for Q1 2017 in range of $870 million to $875 million dollars

* Sees preliminary adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017 in range of $235 million to $240 million
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.