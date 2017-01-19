BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Carnival Plc
* CARNIVAL CORPORATION TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
* MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A. TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINAL CONTRACTS EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED IN EARLY 2017
* SAYS WITH THE NEW AGREEMENT, CARNIVAL CORPORATION NOW HAS 19 NEW SHIPS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN 2017 AND 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: