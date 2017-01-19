Jan 19 Carnival Plc

* CARNIVAL CORPORATION TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

* MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH FINCANTIERI S.P.A. TO BUILD TWO NEW CRUISE SHIPS WITH FINAL CONTRACTS EXPECTED TO BE EXECUTED IN EARLY 2017

* SAYS WITH THE NEW AGREEMENT, CARNIVAL CORPORATION NOW HAS 19 NEW SHIPS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN 2017 AND 2022