BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Nikkei :
* United Arrows will likely report a 2% rise in operating profit to more than 6 billion yen in the October-December quarter - Nikkei
* For the March-December period, operating profit For United Arrows Ltd likely fell 18% on the year to 8 billion yen - Nikkei
* United Arrows Ltd's sales are seen growing 2% to around 107 billion yen for the March-December period- nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2iXpJtJ) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago