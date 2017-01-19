Jan 19 Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects

* Transcanada-Once remaining regulatory approvals are obtained, plan to begin right-of-way preparation, construction activities on both projects in feb

* Transcanada Corp - reviewing projects' overall timeline in an effort to maintain proposed november 1, 2017 in-service date