BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
* Transcanada-Once remaining regulatory approvals are obtained, plan to begin right-of-way preparation, construction activities on both projects in feb
* Transcanada Corp - reviewing projects' overall timeline in an effort to maintain proposed november 1, 2017 in-service date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* 3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: