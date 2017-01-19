BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 19 Daohe Global Group Ltd :
* Daohe global group ltd - On 19 January 2017, company as purchaser entered into a memorandum of understanding
* Daohe global group ltd - consideration for possible acquisition is estimated to be approximately HK$800 million
* Daohe global group ltd - deal in relation to possible acquisition of entire issued share capital of Loovee Holdings Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago