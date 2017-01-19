Jan 19 Daohe Global Group Ltd :

* Daohe global group ltd - On 19 January 2017, company as purchaser entered into a memorandum of understanding

* Daohe global group ltd - consideration for possible acquisition is estimated to be approximately HK$800 million

* Daohe global group ltd - deal in relation to possible acquisition of entire issued share capital of Loovee Holdings Inc.