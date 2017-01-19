Jan 19 S. Culture International Holdings Ltd

* On 12 January 2017, offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement with vendors

* Deal for consideration of HK$467.3 million

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect on 20 January 2017

* Offeror is Shang Ying Financial Holding Co., Limited