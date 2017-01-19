Jan 19 Avaya Inc:

* Avaya Inc. files for Chapter 11 protection

* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank

* Company's foreign affiliates are not included in Chapter 11 filing and will continue normal operations

* "Do not expect to experience any material disruptions during Chapter 11 cases"

* DIP financing, with cash from operations, expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support continuing business operations during chapter 11 cases

* Company remains in ongoing negotiations to monetize certain other assets, as appropriate