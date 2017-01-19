BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 19 Avaya Inc:
* Avaya Inc. files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
* Company's foreign affiliates are not included in Chapter 11 filing and will continue normal operations
* "Do not expect to experience any material disruptions during Chapter 11 cases"
* DIP financing, with cash from operations, expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support continuing business operations during chapter 11 cases
* Company remains in ongoing negotiations to monetize certain other assets, as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION