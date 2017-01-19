BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
Jan 19 Paramount Pictures:
* Paramount pictures, Shanghai Film Group & Huahua Media sign strategic agreement
* Shanghai Film Group,Huahua Media will also co-finance Paramount's full slate of films over next 3 years as part of the agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2jE3slr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: