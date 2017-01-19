BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver -qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19 pct increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine
Jan 19 Leap Therapeutics Inc :
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* Data from trial identified genetic mutations that may be responsive to DKN-01 therapy
Four of 19 patients evaluated with genetic testing were found to have activating/stabilizing mutations of beta-catenin
3TL Technologies Corp says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 36% to $202,737