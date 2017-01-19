Jan 19 American Express Co :
* Company expects 2017 EPS of $5.60 to $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest
expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a
year ago
* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $625
million, up 9 percent from $572 million a year ago
* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $6.2 billion, down 2
percent from $6.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.0 percent, up
from 24.0 percent a year ago
* Says U.S. Consumer Services reported fourthquarter net
income of $351 million, down 35 percent from $541 million a year
ago
* Global Merchant Services reported fourthquarter net
income of $369 million, up 1 percent from $364 million a year
ago.
* International Consumer and Network Services reported Q4
net income of $84 million, down 40 percent from $140 million a
year ago
* Global Commercial Services reported fourthquarter net
income of $382 million, down 22 percent from $487 million a year
ago
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
