Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces new structure for its international business

* Wells Fargo & Co - International group will be integrated into other wholesale banking business lines

* Wells Fargo & Co - Richard Yorke appointed chief operating officer for wholesale banking group

* Wells Fargo - Before assuming role of wholesale COO, Yorke will conduct interim special assignment as part of efforts to resubmit 2016 resolution plan

* Wells Fargo & Co - Wells Fargo foreign exchange will report to Jon Weiss, head of Wells Fargo Securities

* Wells Fargo - Global financial institutions business will be combined with financial institutions business in Wells Fargo corporate banking