Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo announces new structure for its international
business
* Wells Fargo & Co - International group will be integrated
into other wholesale banking business lines
* Wells Fargo & Co - Richard Yorke appointed chief operating
officer for wholesale banking group
* Wells Fargo - Before assuming role of wholesale COO, Yorke
will conduct interim special assignment as part of efforts to
resubmit 2016 resolution plan
* Wells Fargo & Co - Wells Fargo foreign exchange will
report to Jon Weiss, head of Wells Fargo Securities
* Wells Fargo - Global financial institutions business will
be combined with financial institutions business in Wells Fargo
corporate banking
