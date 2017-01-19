BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
Jan 19 Park Lawn Corp
* Park Lawn Corp says purchase of four funeral home operations in Ontario
* Total purchase price of $6.8 million paid for with cash raised from PLC's November 2016 bought deal public offering
* Expects transaction to be immediately accretive to bottom line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: