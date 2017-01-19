Husky Energy approves West White Rose project
May 29 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is proceeding with its $2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
Jan 19 Autodesk Inc :
* Autodesk- As result of business model transition, discussing amendments to financial covenants in credit agreement with lenders- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2k8j5Tl) Further company coverage:
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage