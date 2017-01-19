Jan 19 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO George Davis FY 2016 total compensation $4.5 million versus $4.02 million in FY 2015

* Qualcomm Inc says president Derek K. Aberle's 2016 total compensation was $10.5 million versus $5.3 million in 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2jdt9pJ) Further company coverage: