Jan 19 Fluor Corp

* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture

* Fluor Corp - Design and construction contract is worth approximately $1 billion of which Fluor has a 42.5 percent share, Heijmans 15 percent and Hochtief 42.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: