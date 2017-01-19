UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Jan 19 Fluor Corp
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
* Fluor Corp - Design and construction contract is worth approximately $1 billion of which Fluor has a 42.5 percent share, Heijmans 15 percent and Hochtief 42.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high