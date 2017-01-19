BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Homestreet Inc
* Homestreet Inc - has finalized a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19, 2017
* In connection with settlement agreement, Homestreet paid SEC a penalty of $500,000
* Homestreet - Settlement relates to errors in co's fair value hedge accounting for 20 commercial real estate loans, swaps originated between 2006-2008
* Homestreet Inc - Homestreet's treasurer and chief investment officer also entered into a separate settlement agreement with SEC on January 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)