LSE to buy Citi's fixed-income analytics and index operations for $685 mln
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* New Zealand ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Outlook reflects expectation that New Zealand will maintain or improve fiscal performance over medium term Source text: bit.ly/2iYXlYf
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 30 Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday against a firmer dollar as political uncertainty in Britain and the eurozone bogged down their respective currencies - shifting focus to the greenback. Sterling slipped after a poll showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party in upcoming elections dropped to 6 percentage points. The euro fell on concerns over a bailout for Greece, as eurozo