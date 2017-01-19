BRIEF-One Media Group says FY loss attributable HK$62 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$62 million versus loss of HK$15.6 million
Jan 20 APN News & Media Ltd
* Delisting of apn from the nzx main board-apn.ax
* announced its intention to delist from nzx main board on 21 february 2017
* APN will continue to be listed on asx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$62 million versus loss of HK$15.6 million
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE “RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE” AND “THE FULL HOUSE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)