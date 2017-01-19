Jan 19 Citizens & Northern Corp

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 - SEC FILING

* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3

* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP - NET INTEREST MARGIN DECLINED SLIGHTLY TO 3.73% IN Q4 2016 FROM 3.74% IN Q3

* CITIZENS & NORTHERN - AUM BY C&N S TRUST AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT GROUP AMOUNTED TO $879.8 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016, up from $867.9 million at sept 30, 2016