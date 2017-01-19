BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
Jan 19 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Acquired Laserflex Corporation
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source: (bit.ly/2jdDhik) Further company coverage:
* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: