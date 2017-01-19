BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Orotongroup Ltd :
* Asx alert-profit guidance
* At December AGM, company reported that start of FY17 was challenging
* Anticipate a H1 17 net cash position of approximately $2m, with no debt, in line with H1 16
* We now expect group H1 17 EBITDA(2) to be between $4.5m-$5.0m based on draft december 2016 management accounts
* As co moved into Boxing day and new year, group LFL sales did not improve from -8% year to date reported at AGM
* Group LFL sales are now -10% for year to date compared to +10% at same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago