GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy uncertainties dent euro, Asian stocks, lift yen
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 20 Citic Resources Holdings Ltd :
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
* Citic nominees secured financial support from State Government of Victoria & Commonwealth Government of Australia
* Secured financial support to assist in funding restart of smelter and on-going operations under four year agreements
* Citic nominees has entered into a new hedging agreement with AGL Energy in relation to supply of electricity to smelter
* Announcement follows power outage in Dec 2016 which disrupted operations & caused reduction in production capacity at Portland Aluminium Smelter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.